New On The Cine | The Real Forno Show

With the 2022 NFL Draft now in the rearview mirror, the focus shifts to understanding how the Minnesota Vikings selections will help the team both tomorrow and moving forward. Join host Tyler Forness and producer Dave as we begin a four-part series breaking down the NFL Draft. In this episode, we will be discussing first-round pick S Lewis Cine and the overarching thoughts on this draft class. You won’t want to miss this.

The draft class:

Rd 1 / pick 32 (32) Lewis Cine, Georgia S

Rd 2 / pick 42 (10) Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson CB

Rd 2 / pick 59 (27) Ed Ingram, LSU OG

Rd 3 / pick 66 (2) Brian Asamoah, Oklahoma ILB

Rd 4 / pick 118 (13) Akayleb Evans, Missouri CB

Rd 5 / pick 165 (22) Esezi Otomewo, Minnesota DE

Rd 5 / pick 169 (26) Ty Chandler, North Carolina RB

Rd 6 / pick 184 (5) Vederian Lowe, Illinois OT

Rd 6 / pick 191 (12) Jalen Nailor, Michigan State WR

Rd 7 / pick 277 (6) Nick Muse, South Carolina TE

