Norse Code Podcast Episode 423: Trading with Green Bay (Part 1)

*****Download Link Here*****
Episode Notes:
- My piece on the updated Vikings depth chart
- Chad’s piece lamenting how little the Vikings have changed and how little they helped Cousins
- The Consensus Big Board’s steals and reaches
- Here’s a pick-by-pick summary of the Vikings’ selections that aggregates analysis from me, Chad Graff, Dane Brugler, Diante Lee and Sheil Kapadia
- Chad on Asamoah and Booth me on Ingram and Cine
- Chad on the story on how they decided to draft Cine
- The New Yorker recently did a story on Athletic reporter Katie Strang and her capability in covering cases of sexual assault in sports
- Here’s the conference call reporters had with Ingram and the press conference we had with Adofo-Mensah where we asked him about those allegations
Follow us on Twitter
Arif - @ArifHasanNFL
James - @bigmono
AD
To listen to more, this is the link to that iTunes feed. If you can’t for whatever reason subscribe via iTunes, subscribe to via our RSS feed, which should support the RSS reader or podcast organizer of your choice. You can still leave a review even if you can’t subscribe via iTunes because it’s easy to create an AppleID. We also have a YouTube channel. Our podcasts are automatically uploaded there.
AD
You can visit our shop here. Buy a onesie?
But we also have a Patreon and that should make it even easier to support the best podcast for your Minnesota Vikings. Check it out here. If you wanted to donate via Paypal instead of Patreon, head to this link.
Once again, contact me at arifmhasan (at) gmail dot com or the podcast at NorseCodePodcast (at) gmail dot com. Follow us on twitter at @NorseCodeDN or just me at @ArifHasanNFL. You can follow producer and host James Pogatshnik at @bigmono.
Loading comments...