Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 30 May 2022

Hello, everyone. It’s Memorial Day, and as you can see we’ve taken the better part of the long weekend to take. . .well, a long weekend. There isn’t a whole lot happening as things stand right now, but we’ll hopefully be bringing you more stuff over the upcoming weeks as we get closer to Training Camp.

Our friends from Climbing the Pocket have a new episode of Two Old Bloggers for your listening pleasure. Along with that, we talked about new addition Harrison Phillips already being the most underappreciated member of the Minnesota Vikings despite having played zero games in purple to this point.

Other than that, today is Memorial Day, and I hope that at some point everyone will be taking the time to remember all of the men and women that never made it back home. Whether you attend some sort of Memorial Day service at your local cemetery or simply observe a brief period of silence and reflection on your own, the importance of what today is all about can’t be overstated.

