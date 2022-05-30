Jeff Gladney passes away following automobile accident

UPDATE: Gladney’s agent, Brian Overstreet, has confirmed that Gladney was killed in an automobile accident in Dallas that happened in the early hours of Monday morning.

Sad and absolutely stunning news out of the National Football League today, as numerous reports have surfaced that former Minnesota Vikings’ cornerback Jeff Gladney has passed away at the age of 25.

This comes from Gladney’s former college teammate at TCU and current Philadelphia Eagles’ wide receiver Jalen Reagor.

Lost my Brother, my best friend, my right hand man… ain’t too much more I can take man damn!



R.I.P Jeff Gladney, brother watch over me please. — Reag (@jalenreagor) May 30, 2022

Gladney was selected by the Vikings in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the 31st overall selection. He had an up-and-down rookie campaign with the Vikings that saw him struggle with some injury issues, but was released before Training Camp in 2021 following an incident with his then-girlfriend that saw him charged with assault.

Gladney went on trial in Texas and was found not guilty in that matter, and had signed a deal with the Arizona Cardinals this offseason in an effort to start his road back to the NFL.

There aren’t any real details yet as to what’s happened with Gladney, but we will definitely continue to monitor this story and update people with any developments.

We would like to send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Jeff Gladney.