Dede Westbrook to work out for Vikings on Tuesday

We’ve recently talked at length about the fact that the Minnesota Vikings’ depth chart at wide receiver is going to be awfully crowded when we get to Training Camp, but it doesn’t sound like that’s stopping the team from looking at more options at the position anyway.

Free agent WR and return specialist Dede Westbrook is working out for the #Vikings today, source said, and he could land back in MIN. A few other teams are interested, and the ex-#Jaguars WR should sign in the next couple of days. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 31, 2022

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Vikings are bringing Dede Westbrook in for a workout on Tuesday and the veteran could land back with the team if everything goes well.

Westbrook signed a one-year deal with the Vikings just before Training Camp last season after four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He didn’t contribute much as a receiver, catching just 10 passes for 68 yards on the year, but he did serve as the team’s primary punt returner. He returned 22 punts for a total of 183 yards and a long of 45.

If the team does sign Westbrook, it’s quite likely that his primary duty will once again be to return punts. . .if he can beat out players such as K.J. Osborn or Ihmir Smith-Marsette for the job. He certainly wouldn’t be a lock for the 53-man roster or anything, at least in my opinion.

The Vikings’ roster is at 90 players, so if the Vikings do elect to bring Westbrook back for Training Camp, they’ll have to make a corresponding move to make space for him on the roster. We’ll keep an eye on things and let you know if anything happens.