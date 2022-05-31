Vikings sign former Dolphins’ WR Albert Wilson

The Minnesota Vikings have added another name to the depth chart at wide receiver as we head into the tail end of the offseason program.

Former Dolphins’ free-agent WR Albert Wilson has signed a one-year deal with the Vikings, per source. @DrewJRosenhaus and @RyanMatha confirmed the deal. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 31, 2022

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the wide receiver the Vikings signed was not Dede Westbrook, who the team worked out on Tuesday, but rather former Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson. The contract is a one-year deal for $1.12 million with no guaranteed money.

Wilson is heading into his eighth NFL season, having entered the NFL with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2014. He spent four seasons in Kansas City before moving on to Miami in 2018, where he’s spent the past four seasons. He opted out of the 2020 season because of COVID concerns but appeared in 34 games for the Dolphins over the three seasons he did suit up for them.

In his career, Wilson has caught 218 passes for 2,499 yards and 13 touchdowns. His best season came in his final year in Kansas City in 2017, a campaign that saw him catch 42 passes for 554 yards and three scores.

Wilson is likely going to have to fight for a spot towards the bottom of the depth chart with the Vikings if he’s going to stick. The team seems pretty set at the top four spots at that position, so Wilson will likely have to find other ways to contribute.

