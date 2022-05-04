Minnesota Vikings News and Links: 4 May 2022

The draft is over and there will be a minicamp. When will this take place and who will attend?
The Vikings will have their OTAs on May 24-26, June 1-3, and June 8-11.
I have read that these four players are invited to the rookie/local minicamp ...
Arkansas LS Jordan Silver, William Jewell WR Jalik Jaggwe, Minnesota CB Coney Durr, and BYU WR Aleva Hifo are the ones.
Warren did an excellent break down of Ed Ingram that lit some fires.
Around the NFL
A tweet about JC Tretter is getting some Vikings fans hopes up.
https://twitter.com/vikesinsider/status/1521556590578515968
Media Selection of the Day
