Minnesota Vikings News and Links: 5 May 2022

Happy Cinco De Mayo!

By MarkSP18
NCAA Football: SEC Championship-Georgia vs Alabama Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Not much going on as far as free agent rumors. Some folks would like to see the team add one or two more free agents specifically JC Tretter. A tight end like Eric Ebron or even Kyle Rudolph might not be a bad idea depending on what happens with the Muse and Peterson. A veteran safety may not be a bad idea either.

Warren wrote a breakdown of new linebacker Brian Asamoah.

The Vikings/Saints matchup in London is now official.

BJ Reidell and Drew Mahowald discuss Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s first draft class and it’s unbelievable.

Some best remaining free agents links ...

https://www.nbcsports.com/philadelphia/eagles/here-are-best-remaining-2022-nfl-free-agents

https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/best-fits-for-remaining-free-agents-after-2022-nfl-draft-odell-beckham-to-patriots-julio-jones-to-colts/

https://www.yahoo.com/now/best-remaining-2022-nfl-free-130000743.html

https://www.profootballnetwork.com/best-landing-spots-for-top-remaining-free-agents-after-nfl-draft-kevin-king-to-eagles-jadeveon-clowney-back-to-browns/

Media Selection of the Day

