Minnesota Vikings News and Links: 5 May 2022

Not much going on as far as free agent rumors. Some folks would like to see the team add one or two more free agents specifically JC Tretter. A tight end like Eric Ebron or even Kyle Rudolph might not be a bad idea depending on what happens with the Muse and Peterson. A veteran safety may not be a bad idea either.

Warren wrote a breakdown of new linebacker Brian Asamoah.

The Vikings/Saints matchup in London is now official.

BJ Reidell and Drew Mahowald discuss Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s first draft class and it’s unbelievable.

Some best remaining free agents links ...

https://www.nbcsports.com/philadelphia/eagles/here-are-best-remaining-2022-nfl-free-agents

https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/best-fits-for-remaining-free-agents-after-2022-nfl-draft-odell-beckham-to-patriots-julio-jones-to-colts/

https://www.yahoo.com/now/best-remaining-2022-nfl-free-130000743.html

https://www.profootballnetwork.com/best-landing-spots-for-top-remaining-free-agents-after-nfl-draft-kevin-king-to-eagles-jadeveon-clowney-back-to-browns/

Media Selection of the Day

