Minnesota Vikings News and Links: 5 May 2022

Not much going on as far as free agent rumors. Some folks would like to see the team add one or two more free agents specifically JC Tretter. A tight end like Eric Ebron or even Kyle Rudolph might not be a bad idea depending on what happens with the Muse and Peterson. A veteran safety may not be a bad idea either.
Warren wrote a breakdown of new linebacker Brian Asamoah.
The Vikings/Saints matchup in London is now official.
BJ Reidell and Drew Mahowald discuss Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s first draft class and it’s unbelievable.
Some best remaining free agents links ...
https://www.nbcsports.com/philadelphia/eagles/here-are-best-remaining-2022-nfl-free-agents
https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/best-fits-for-remaining-free-agents-after-2022-nfl-draft-odell-beckham-to-patriots-julio-jones-to-colts/
https://www.yahoo.com/now/best-remaining-2022-nfl-free-130000743.html
https://www.profootballnetwork.com/best-landing-spots-for-top-remaining-free-agents-after-nfl-draft-kevin-king-to-eagles-jadeveon-clowney-back-to-browns/
Media Selection of the Day
Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:
- No discussion of politics or religion
- No feeding of the trolls
- Leave the gender hatred at the door
- Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
- Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
- No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
- If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
- While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.
Loading comments...