Vikings to add UDFA K Gabe Brkic

It appears that the Minnesota Vikings are not done adding undrafted free agents yet, and the one they’ve reportedly added today comes with a bit of an interesting deal.

Former OU Kicker Gabe Brkic tells me he’s signing a 3 year deal with the #Vikings as an UDFA. #Skol #Sooners — Jalen Ross (@_JalenRoss) May 5, 2022

Jalen Ross of Sooner Sports is reporting that Oklahoma University kicker Gabe Brkic (pronounced BUR-kitch) will be signing with the Vikings. Brkic is reportedly getting a three-year contract, which seems like a pretty significant deal for a UDFA.

Brkic will be brought into camp to provide competition for incumbent kicker Greg Joseph. Joseph was a restricted free agent and signed his one-year tender worth $2.43 million a few weeks ago. Joseph’s deal contains no guaranteed money, so if there is a kicking competition and Brkic won the Vikings would be able to release Joseph with no cap hit.

In 2021, Brkic was a finalist for the Lou Groza Award, given to the nation’s top kicker. He converted 20-of-26 field goals with a long of 56 yards (going 5-of-7 from beyond 50) and made 57-of-58 extra points.

Welcome to Minnesota, Gabe Brkic!