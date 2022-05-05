Vikings looking to schedule joint practices with San Francisco 49ers

We don’t know the full schedule for the 2022 NFL season quite yet, but it appears that we now have an idea of who the Minnesota Vikings will host in their one home preseason game for this year.

Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune is reporting that the Vikings are working on finalizing joint practices with the San Francisco 49ers for this preseason at the Twin Cities Orthopedic Performance Center. This would likely be a precursor to a preseason game at U.S. Bank Stadium between the two teams.

This would be the third time in recent years that the Vikings will have hosted another team for joint practices. The Jacksonville Jaguars came to town in 2018, as did the Denver Broncos in 2021. Both of those joint practice sessions led up to preseason games between the Vikings and the team they hosted.

The Vikings will only have one home preseason game this year because of the new NFL schedule. Because they will have nine regular-season home games, they will have just one of their three preseason contests at home. It would seem a little silly to bring the 49ers up to the Twin Cities for joint practices if they weren’t going to face each other at the end of it.

The full 2022 NFL schedule is set to be released one week from today. If we catch wind of any leaks or anything like that, we will bring them to you here.