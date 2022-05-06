Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Friday May 6, 2022

Vikings News

The Vikings have signed UDFA Kicker Gabe Brkic.

The Santa Clara 49ers could be coming to Minnesota for joint practices this offseason.

The Vikings ended up trading Mike Hughes for Jalen Nailor.

The Viking Age already has their 53 man roster prediction.

News from Around the League

The Giants are likely to release CB James Bradberry.

Green Bay is the first team to sign their 2022 1st round pick.

Tom Brady had the most player merchandise sold in 2021.

