Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Friday May 6, 2022

Vikings News
The Vikings have signed UDFA Kicker Gabe Brkic.
The Santa Clara 49ers could be coming to Minnesota for joint practices this offseason.
The Vikings ended up trading Mike Hughes for Jalen Nailor.
The Viking Age already has their 53 man roster prediction.
News from Around the League
The Giants are likely to release CB James Bradberry.
Green Bay is the first team to sign their 2022 1st round pick.
Tom Brady had the most player merchandise sold in 2021.
Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:
- No discussion of politics or religion
- No feeding of the trolls
- Leave the gender hatred at the door
- Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
- Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
- No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
- If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
- While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.
Loading comments...