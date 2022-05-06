What’s your grade?: | Viking Hot Takes

Flip and Eric on Viking Hot Takes are preparing to talk about the NFL Draft for your Minnesota Vikings. However, they’re not willing to do it in the normal way that you’ve heard so far. There are some very interesting questions such as how the 2019 draft compares to this last one, especially considering what Kwesi Adofo-Mensah did this year. It should be lively. What’s your grade?

Tonight, Flip will battle Eric for the 34th episode of Viking Hot Takes on the Climbing The Pocket channel on Thursday night. In this episode, we’re not following the usual format of the show, we’re changing it up to asking “will the Vikings draft?” for 6 total prospects, 3 each in the 20-minute show:

Flip asks:

1. What’s your grade for the Vikings’ 2019 draft?

2. How does Kwesi compare to the other newly hired GMs?

3. What post-draft FAs should they target?

Eric asks:

1. Who was your favorite Vikings pick of the 2022 Draft?

2. Did the Vikings get enough back in trading down with their division rivals, the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers?

3. Is the London game an advantage or disadvantage for the Vikings?

