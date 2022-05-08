Vikings Draft: Post Mortem | Two Old Bloggers

The NFL Draft is in the books and that hasn’t stopped your Minnesota Vikings from continuing to build for the 2022 season. Darren and Dave will recap and analyze with you, all the happenings in this very eventful week, from the draft picks to the undrafted free agents signings. We will look also look at part 2 of breakout players to watch. Today it will be a big round belly, Ezra Cleveland. Does he continue to grow and anchor the left guard spot? Will the new regime play musical positions like the old one? Will he be a key to making the offensive line into an above-average group? Find out!

Here are the themes for the show:

Theme #1 - Vikings draft weekend post-mortem

Theme #2 - Breakout player: Ezra Cleveland

Theme #3 - Gabe Brkic and other undrafted rookies to watch

Join us for your Minnesota Vikings talk amongst Two Old Bloggers and join the conversation! Fan with us!!! Come join the @Climb_ThePocket ’s & @DailyNorseman’s blogger show with Darren @KickassblogVike and Dave @Luft_Krigare, and enjoy an OUTSTANDING brew from @LakeMonsterBrew.