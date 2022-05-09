Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Monday May 9, 2022

Vikings News
Warren Breaks Down Jalen Nailor, Vederian Lowe, Ty Chandler, Esezi Otomewo, and Akayleb Evans.
Warren also asks, Is JC Tretter Realistic for the Vikings?
Vikings at Eagles will be part of a Week 2 MNF Double Header.
PurplePTSD has a list of potential surprise cuts for the Vikings.
News from Around the League
NFL.com ranks the Vikings Draft in the bottom half in their draft rankings.
Jason La Canfora has his Predictions for the 2022 Season.
The Seahawks and KJ Wright are discussing a return to the team.
