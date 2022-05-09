SB Nation Reacts: Vikings fans grade 2022 NFL Draft

The grades are in from you, the audience, for the 2022 NFL Draft and how the Minnesota Vikings handled this year’s selection meeting. That’s the subject of our latest poll for our SB Nation Reacts.

When given the different options, the majority of our respondents gave Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and company a solid “B” for this year’s class.

54% of those that were polled went with the “B” grade, with another 32% classing it as a “C.” That’s not necessarily all bad, I suppose. . .after all, “Cs get degrees,” am I right?

Very few people thought that the draft was an outright disaster for the Vikings, as only 5% went with a “D” grade and only 2% classified it as a failure. Draft grades are weird anyway, but classifying a draft as a failure before anybody plays is even weirder still. That’s just my opinion. . .your mileage, as always, may vary.

Time will tell just how this draft went for the Vikings. All we can hope for is that the class is solid and that they’ll provide a solid foundation for the Kwesi Adofo-Mensah/Kevin O’Connell era going forward.

What did you think of the 2022 NFL Draft for the Vikings, folks?

