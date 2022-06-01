Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 1 June 2022

Happy Hump Day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the first Open Thread for the month of June. . .or, as we NFL bloggers call it, the longest and slowest month of the entire damn year.

Our Minnesota Vikings made a bit of news yesterday. There were reports that they were going to work out WR Dede Westbrook, and they reportedly offered him a deal but he did not accept it straight away. The team was also working out former Chiefs and Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson, and signed him to a one-year deal instead.

That about covers it for Vikings’ news from yesterday. It’s probably going to be like that a lot for the next few weeks.

For today’s media selection, a bit of a flashback to a not-so-great point in the history of our favorite team from JaguarGator9, who you should really check out on YouTube for obscure football stuff.

