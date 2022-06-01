Vikings waive RB A.J. Rose Jr.

With the Minnesota Vikings signing wide receiver Albert Wilson on Tuesday, the team needed to make a corresponding move to keep their roster at 90 players, and that move just came down minutes ago.

Per numerous sources, the Vikings have waived running back A.J. Rose Jr. to make room for Wilson on the 90-man roster.

Rose was one of the stars of the 2021 preseason for the Vikings, leading the Vikings in rushing and putting up a 100-yard performance in the preseason opener against the Denver Broncos. He was one of the last cuts coming out of Training Camp and was signed to the practice squad, where he spent most of the season. He was cut by the Vikings in December after being re-activated from the COVID-19 list but was brought back to the practice squad a couple of days later.

Honestly, I thought that Rose deserved a bit more of a look from the Vikings last season when Dalvin Cook was dealing with injury issues, but the Vikings elected to go with two running backs during the times that Cook was out and didn’t give him much of an opportunity. The team could always elect to bring him back to the practice squad at some point during the preseason, but for now Rose is no longer a member of the Vikings.