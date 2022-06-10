Vikings waive K Gabe Brkic

A couple of weeks ago, it looked as though there was going to be a kicking competition for the Minnesota Vikings between incumbent Greg Joseph and undrafted rookie free agent Gabe Brkic.

Well, if there was a competition, it got decided rather quickly.

The Vikings have announced that Brkic has been waived, just two days after the team completed their mandatory mini-camp, the last time the team will be together before Training Camp starts next month.

Brkic was a Lou Groza Award finalist with the Oklahoma Sooners in 2021, but he was unable to get any real traction against Joseph. Brkic reportedly missed some kicks during the recent mini-camp while Joseph was perfect in the kicking game, and so the team has made a decision. . .at least for now. There’s nothing preventing the Vikings from bringing in another kicker as competition between now and the start of Training Camp, but it would be at least a little bit surprising if that were to happen.

The waiving of Brkic means that the Vikings’ roster is down to 89 players. With the kicking competition apparently decided, they can use that spot to address another potential position of need. After all. . .the team probably still needs help at tight end and Kyle Rudolph is still available, but that’s just one man’s suggestion.