Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 14 June 2022

Tuesday’s here, ladies and gentlemen, and it’s once again time for a new Open Thread at your favorite Minnesota Vikings website. Here you can talk about pretty much anything with fans of the purple from all over the world. . .well, within the confines of the rules, anyway.
Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .
- The NFL announced which preseason games would be broadcast live on the NFL Network, and two of the Vikings’ three preseason contests will get the live treatment. For out-of-market fans, that’s pretty nice.
- The Vikings also bumped their roster back up to 90 players with the signing of former Denver Broncos edge defender Andre Mintze. Mintze was a UDFA from Vanderbilt that appeared in six games for Denver last season.
Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:
- No discussion of politics or religion
- No feeding of the trolls
- Leave the gender hatred at the door
- Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
- Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
- No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
- If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
- While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.
Loading comments...