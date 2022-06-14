Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 14 June 2022

Tuesday’s here, ladies and gentlemen, and it’s once again time for a new Open Thread at your favorite Minnesota Vikings website. Here you can talk about pretty much anything with fans of the purple from all over the world. . .well, within the confines of the rules, anyway.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

The NFL announced which preseason games would be broadcast live on the NFL Network, and two of the Vikings’ three preseason contests will get the live treatment. For out-of-market fans, that’s pretty nice.

The Vikings also bumped their roster back up to 90 players with the signing of former Denver Broncos edge defender Andre Mintze. Mintze was a UDFA from Vanderbilt that appeared in six games for Denver last season.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: