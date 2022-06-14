Missed Opportunities: MVPercy

After discussing the pivotal 1997 wild card game, we dive into another mostly forgotten storyline: The MVP case of Percy Harvin. While Adrian Peterson receives the credit for the success of the Minnesota Vikings 2012 team, Harvin’s MVP start to the year over the first nine games is mostly forgotten. Join host Tyler Forness and producer Dave tonight at 8 pm central as they delve into what made Harvin an MVP candidate, the drama surrounding him during his time with the Vikings, and what led to his controversial trip to Injured Reserve.

In 2012:

Harvin was placed on IR on Dec 5, 2012.

Harvin injured his ankle during Minnesota’s Week 9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, suffering an entire ligament tear in his ankle — or a Grade 3 sprain.

Harvin finished the 2012 season with 62 receptions in nine games, for 677 yards and three touchdowns.

Harvin returned 16 kickoffs for 574 yards — including a 105-yard touchdown run.

On 22 carries, Harvin rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown in 2012.

Take this trip down memory lane, looking at Percy Harvin playing at a level that could have won him an MVP award. Join Tyler on The Real Forno Show.

Fan with us!!! Tyler Forness @TheRealForno and Dave Stefano @Luft_Krigare producing this @Climb_ThePocket ’s & @DailyNorseman’s production, on the @RealFornoShow, and enjoying an OUTSTANDING brew from @LakeMonsterBrew.