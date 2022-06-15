Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 15 June 2022

Hey, everyone! Guess what day it is! Guess. . .what. . .day. . .it. . .is!

That’s right, it’s another hump day edition of your Open Thread, where you can hang out with your fellow Minnesota Vikings fans and talk about damn near anything.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

The Real Forno Show took a look back at Percy Harvin’s 2012 season.

We got to see Dalvin Cook get an opportunity to throw the football.

We asked whether or not cornerback Cameron Dantzler could make the leap in his third NFL season. I damn sure hope so.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: