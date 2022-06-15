Bryant McKinnie part of highly-praised act on America’s Got Talent

Most fans of the Minnesota Vikings remember Bryant McKinnie as the guy that anchored the offensive line for the better part of a decade. On Tuesday night, he was anchoring a group that performed in a significantly different arena.

As a member of the NFL Players Choir, McKinnie was part of a group of former NFL players that took to the stage on last night’s episode of America’s Got Talent. You can see everything that was a part of their performance right here.

The group performed a stirring rendition of the Bill Withers classic “Lean on Me.” Following the performance and some praise from judges Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell asked them to do the chorus of the song again without their backing instrumentals, and the choir absolutely nailed that, too.

In the end, the judges unanimously voted to put the NFL Players Choir through to the next round, meaning that we’ll see them again at some point during this season.

The NFL Players Choir is made up of around 40 total former NFL players, though not all of them appeared in the America’s Got Talent performance from last night. One other former Viking is listed on the choir’s roster, that being former punter and (later) sideline reporter Greg Coleman. Coleman, as far as I can tell, was not a part of last night’s audition.

Congratulations to the NFL Players Choir on moving on to the next round of the big talent show!