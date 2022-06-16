Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 16 June 2022

Well, would you look at that. . .we’ve almost made it through another whole week here at your favorite Minnesota Vikings website, ladies and gentlemen. If that’s not a cause for celebration I don’t know what is.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

Former Vikings’ offensive tackle Bryant McKinnie was part of an act that moved on to the next round of America’s Got Talent.

Pete Prisco of CBS Sports put out his list of the Top 100 NFL players of 2022, and only three members of the Vikings were on it.

Norse Code gave us a new episode!

Pro Football Network’s ranking of NFL head coaches is out, and our own Kevin O’Connell ranked #32 out of. . .32. Ouch.

