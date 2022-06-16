 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 16 June 2022

Another Thorsday

By Christopher Gates
2022 NFL Draft - Rounds 2-3
Ed Marinaro, who might still be at the podium in Vegas
Well, would you look at that. . .we’ve almost made it through another whole week here at your favorite Minnesota Vikings website, ladies and gentlemen. If that’s not a cause for celebration I don’t know what is.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

  • Former Vikings’ offensive tackle Bryant McKinnie was part of an act that moved on to the next round of America’s Got Talent.
  • Pete Prisco of CBS Sports put out his list of the Top 100 NFL players of 2022, and only three members of the Vikings were on it.
  • Norse Code gave us a new episode!
  • Pro Football Network’s ranking of NFL head coaches is out, and our own Kevin O’Connell ranked #32 out of. . .32. Ouch.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

  • No discussion of politics or religion
  • No feeding of the trolls
  • Leave the gender hatred at the door
  • Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
  • Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
  • No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
  • If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
  • While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.

