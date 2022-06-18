Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 18-19 June 2022

There is not much Vikings news right now as the team is on break until training camp begins. The start date is still not announced but the Hall of Fame game is on August 4th and the two teams playing in that game usually start training a couple of weeks before which would be July 21st. The rest of the league often starts up about a week later so we are looking at another month of not much news.

There is plenty of speculation though.

The NFL Network’s Adam Rank predicted the Vikings to finish 7-10 which would be pretty disappointing.

The team still needs to sign Andrew Booth Jr, Ed Ingram, and Akayleb Evans.

Bucky Brooks looks at the 10 new head coaches and ranks them by who has the best situation. Our coach comes in 6th which is reasonable.

Stan!

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: