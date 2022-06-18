Dalvin Cook vs C.J. Ham: The rivalry you didn’t know you needed

Running back Dalvin Cook and fullback C.J. Ham have shared space in the Minnesota Vikings’ backfield for the last five seasons. While that might lead to them being pretty friendly towards each other in most circumstances, there’s one aspect of their relationship that can only be classed as nothing short of a bloodsport.

Yes, I’m talking about. . .Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots.

There’s Ali/Foreman. There’s Hagler/Leonard. And now, there’s Cook/Ham.

Who wound up winning the battle between these two heavyweights? Well, I’m not going to spoil it for you or anything like that. You’ll have to check it out yourself.

In all seriousness, though, it’s pretty cool that the Vikings’ social media folks continue to put out stuff like this. I mean, it’s the offseason for them, too, but they have a lot more resources available than we have, so hopefully these sorts of things will continue for the next few weeks until Training Camp starts.