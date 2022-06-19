The Minnesota Vikings have completed mini camp and the team is on vacation, but that doesn’t mean things stop here. Two Old Bloggers with Darren and Dave discussing interesting Vikings storylines as we head towards training camp.

The analytics and statgasm folks are all excited about Cameron Dantzler. Inspired by Will Ragatz’s piece earlier in the week, it turns out The Needle overall looks pretty damn effective as a cornerback. This is both against the pass and especially against the run. That is something the Ed Donatell defense will need. Exactly how effective was he? Is Dantzler the best CB on the team? What does that mean for Patrick Peterson and first-round draft pick Andrew Booth?

We take a deep dive and deep thoughts on the forgotten players. Who are they? They are the ones chosen in mid to late rounds by the previous administration that saw little or no time in games. Are they worth their selections if they were just long-term prospects? Were they just ignored by Mike Zimmer who was in win-now mode and Rick Spielman went rogue? 2OB will look at those great unknowns.

DJ Wonnum had the most sacks of his career last year. A lot of fans think that he’s a rising star because of it, but is he? Could he be forgotten when all is said and done at the end of training camp? What does Ed Donatell want him to do? What does he need to do to convert to a 3-4 defensive outside linebacker, a rush edge? Can he do it?

Darren Campbell and David Stefano are the Two Old Bloggers. Both started their public commentary on the Vikings two decades ago on various blogs. They now do it via live streams on YouTube and Facebook. We appreciate your team fandom and that you take the time to enjoy it with us.

Here are the themes for the show:

Theme #1: The analytics crowd loves Cameron Dantzler [inspired by @WillRagatz]

Theme #2: The great unknowns

Theme #3: Will D.J. Wonnum be the forgotten man of the Vikings' defense?

Check out Wil Ragatz’s [@WillRagatz] piece that inspired the first theme from Sports Illustrated right here.

Join us for your Minnesota Vikings talk amongst Two Old Bloggers and join the conversation! Fan with us!!! Come join the @Climb_ThePocket ’s & @DailyNorseman’s blogger show with Darren @KickassblogVike and Dave @Luft_Krigare, and enjoy an OUTSTANDING brew from @LakeMonsterBrew.