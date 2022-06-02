Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Thorsday June 2, 2022

Vikings News

“It’s wild,” Adam Thielen said on The Pat McAfee Show. “It’s the most learning I’ve ever had to do. I’m swimming a little bit, but it’s fun. That’s part of the rejuvenation, right? I’m excited to come to work because I’m excited to learn a new offense, I’m excited to learn what we’re going to install today. This system makes sense. Everything we’re doing makes sense. Everything looks alike, acts alike, feels alike. The terminology makes sense. It’s a lot, though. There’s a ton. The formations alone, there’s so many different ways they can line us up and so many different words, lots of code words, things like that, where they say one thing and everybody’s gotta know what to do.”

Perhaps just as important as the actual Xs and Os on both sides of the ball — the Vikings have a new defense as well, with Ed Donatell replacing Mike Zimmer — is the different vibe around the team this year. Things were clearly getting stale with Rick Spielman and Zimmer at the helm, so the Vikings’ new regime has brought change and excitement to the practice field.

For someone like Thielen, who is entering his tenth NFL season, that’s a good thing.

“I feel fresh, I feel energetic, I think the culture that’s been created here is just a breath of fresh air,” he told FOX 9’s Hobie Artigue. “It just makes it exciting to be here and work.”

