It sure sounds like Trae Waynes is retiring

Former Minnesota Vikings’ cornerback Trae Waynes is only 29 years old, but a recent interview seems to suggest that the former first-round pick is done with the National Football League.

In an appearance on the Geary and Stein Sports Show, Waynes said that he hasn’t signed with anyone for the 2022 season and doesn’t see that changing.

“I mean it’s open but I’m not really exploring anything to be honest with you,” Waynes said. “Multiple teams have actually called, but in my head I’m done. I’m not officially doing it, I’d say, just because I don’t do that shit. I’m retired, but it’s not like I announced it or anything.”

(Transcription courtesy of Pro Football Talk.)

The Vikings made Waynes the 11th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Michigan State. He played his first five NFL seasons with the Vikings and provided largely steady, if unspectacular, cornerback play. After his rookie contract ran out, he moved on to sign a three-year, $42 million contract with the Cincinnati Bengals. He only played in five games for Cincinnati, missing all of the 2020 season with a pectoral injury and appearing in just five games last season. The Bengals released him back in March.

Strangely enough, Waynes made more money in the two years he spent with Cincinnati than he did in the five seasons that he played for Minnesota.

If this is the end of the road for Trae Waynes in the NFL, we wish him the best in whatever he chooses to pursue next.