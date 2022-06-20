Vikings to bring back Brian Robison’s “96 Questions” series

We haven’t seen much of defensive end Brian Robison since he signed a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Minnesota Vikings during the 2019 offseason. His retirement also, eventually, meant the end of his “96 Questions” series that was quite popular around social media.

Well, in a bit of good news, the team has announced that they are bringing “96 Questions” back this season. Here’s how they made the announcement:

The video, basically, shows Robison announcing that the series is coming back, along with a date of 6.21.22, which is. . .checks calendar. . .tomorrow. So, keep an eye out for that.

“96 Questions” has always provided some pretty entertaining content, largely because of some of the funny question that Robison used to come up with for his teammates. You can find all of them on YouTube, but here’s one of my personal favorites.

Yeah. . .again, you have to watch it on YouTube because NFL. Sorry about that.

Are you excited to see “96 Questions” making a comeback, folks?