Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 21 June 2022

It’s a new day, it’s a new dawn. . .and it’s a new Open Thread here at your favorite Minnesota Vikings website! Come on in and hang out with us for a while so you can talk about pretty much anything you want with your fellow fans of the purple.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

Former Vikings’ first-round pick Trae Waynes certainly sounds like he’s retired from the NFL, even if he hasn’t made an official announcement.

The Vikings are bringing back Brian Robison’s popular YouTube series “96 Questions,” with the first new episode apparently set to drop today.

Mash-ups or yacht rock. . .kind of my thing at this point, I think.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: