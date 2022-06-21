Jeff George & the ’99 Vikings

After a disappointing end to the great 1998 season, the Minnesota Vikings found themselves at 2-4 to start the 1999 season. Randall Cunningham looked to have nothing left in the tank, so head coach Dennis Green decided to turn to Jeff George. Signed to be the backup quarterback after trading Brad Johnson to Washington, George wasn’t expecting to play. Instead, he got the call and led the Vikings to an 8-2 record. Join host Tyler and producer Dave as they dive into the chaos of Jeff George and how beautiful his deep ball was.

Take this trip down memory lane, looking at how Jeff George saved the 1999 season.

