Coming Suh-n? Vikings have reportedly talked to Ndamukong Suh “multiple” times

The Minnesota Vikings are apparently still looking to upgrade their defensive front, and have reportedly reached out to a pretty significant name as a part of those efforts.

There is mutual interest between the Raiders and Ndamukong Suh, per a source. Another team to keep an eye on is the Vikings. The Raiders and Vikings have both had multiple conversations with the free-agent DT. — Tyler Dragon (@TheTylerDragon) June 21, 2022

Tyler Dragon of USA Today reports that the Vikings have had “multiple conversations” with free agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. Suh is also reportedly being pursued by the Raiders.

Vikings fans are quite familiar with Suh, as he was a constant thorn in the team’s side for many years. The Detroit Lions selected Suh with the second overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, and he held the middle of their defense for five seasons. After that, he moved on to play three seasons for the Miami Dolphins, followed by a year with the Los Angeles Rams before spending the past three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Suh has long been known for his intensity on the field and, given that he has experience in a 3-4 defense, could do quite a bit to bolster the Vikings’ front seven along with the addition of Harrison Phillips. He also has a reputation for getting involved in plenty of extra-curricular activity on the field, but that appears to have been curtailed over the past few years.

What do you think of the Vikings potentially bringing in Ndamukong Suh to help shore up the front line on defense, folks?