SB Nation Reacts: How would you grade the Vikings’ offseason?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Minnesota Vikings fans and fans across the country.

It’s been a while since we’ve done one of these, and with the offseason doldrums officially settling in, now seems like a good time to get back on the proverbial horse. This time, we want to know what sort of grade you would give the Vikings for what they’ve done this offseason.

Honestly, I have to give the team a solid “B” for the work they’ve done since this past January. Obviously, I’m a big fan of the hiring of Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to run the front office and the (eventual) hiring of Kevin O’Connell as the tenth head coach in team history. I also think the team had a really solid draft and made a pretty underrated free agency move with the signing of Harrison Phillips. Those are the positives.

On the downside, I’m not sure if the team has done enough to address the secondary. They did do some good things in free agency and the draft to that end, but I think it’s still the most suspect unit on the roster. Yes, even more so than the offensive line, which also has some question marks.

What do you think, folks? How would you grade the first offseason under the new regime?

