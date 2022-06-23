Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 23 June 2022

We’ve nearly made it through another week, ladies and gentlemen, and we’re one more day closer to the Minnesota Vikings actually, like, doing stuff for us to talk about. Won’t that be wonderful?

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

The guys from Football Outsiders declared the Vikings to be the “Champions of Heartbreak” for their success without winning a championship. Tell us something we don’t know, would ya?

We want to know how you would grade the Vikings’ offseason.

Fourth-round pick Akayleb Evans is now officially a member of the Vikings, having signed his first NFL contract yesterday. Congratulations!

