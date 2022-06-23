Hugh McElhenny passes away

One of the original Minnesota Vikings is no longer with us.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has announced the passing of Hall of Famer Hugh McElhenny at the age of 93.

McElhenny began his career with the San Francisco 49ers in 1952, playing for them for nine seasons. He was then placed on the expansion draft unprotected list by the 49ers, and the Vikings selected him to be a part of the first team in franchise history.

McElhenny played two years with the Vikings. He led the Vikings in rushing that season and scored seven touchdowns: three rushing, three receiving, and one on a punt return. His play that season earned him his sixth (and final) Pro Bowl berth.

His second season with the team was not as successful, as he was limited to just 50 carries for 200 yards in 11 games. The Vikings then traded McElhenny to the New York Giants in 1963 for a pair of draft picks, and he then moved on to the Detroit Lions in his final season in 1964.

McElhenny was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 1970.

We want to send our condolences to the family and friends of Hugh McElhenny on his passing.