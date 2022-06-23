Vikings announce Training Camp start dates

We finally know when the march to glory for the 2022 Minnesota Vikings will officially get underway, as the league has announced the Training Camp start dates for all of its teams.

Rookies will report to the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center in Eagan on 24 July, which is four weeks from this Sunday. Veterans will report two days after that on 26 July.

As of now, that’s all the news we have about Training Camp. At some point in the future, the team will likely be releasing more info about specific sessions, such as the annual nighttime scrimmage and any other special dates that fall during that time.

Over the past couple of years, a lot of the festivities have been curtailed significantly because of the COVID epidemic, such as autograph sessions and things of that nature. Will the team (and the rest of the league, I suppose) be getting back to more of those sorts of things this preseason? We’ll have to see.

Once we have more news about Minnesota Vikings Training Camp for 2022, we will bring it to you in this space. If you’re able, do you plan on making the trek to Eagan for this year’s Training Camp?