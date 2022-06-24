 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 24 June 2022

We made it to Friday again!

By Christopher Gates
NFL: Minnesota Vikings Minicamp Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

That’s it, ladies and gentlemen. . .we did it! We made it through another week and it’s officially Friday! And so we’re here with your Open Thread for today so you can talk about pretty much whatever you want with your fellow Minnesota Vikings fans.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

Also, be sure to check out our friends at Canis Hoopus for all the fallout from last night’s NBA Draft! Honestly, I could live to be 100 and still have no idea how NBA trades are constructed.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

  • No discussion of politics or religion
  • No feeding of the trolls
  • Leave the gender hatred at the door
  • Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
  • Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
  • No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
  • If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
  • While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.

