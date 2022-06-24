Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 24 June 2022

That’s it, ladies and gentlemen. . .we did it! We made it through another week and it’s officially Friday! And so we’re here with your Open Thread for today so you can talk about pretty much whatever you want with your fellow Minnesota Vikings fans.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

The Vikings’ battle at cornerback is one of the most interesting at the position in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus.

Irv Smith Jr. is hanging out with some elite tight ends this weekend at Travis Kelce’s Tight End University.

Original Viking Hugh McElhenny passed away on Thursday at the age of 93.

Last, but not least, we finally know when Training Camp will officially get underway for our favorite football team.

Also, be sure to check out our friends at Canis Hoopus for all the fallout from last night’s NBA Draft! Honestly, I could live to be 100 and still have no idea how NBA trades are constructed.

