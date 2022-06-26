Local Vikings football beat writer and media personality, Judd Zulgad of SKOR North, got it all started with his top 25 players of all time for the Minnesota Vikings and of course, there was controversy straight out of the gate. Who are the greatest Viking players? Well, that depends on you, but Dave took a deep dive into some of the numbers and came up with the answers. Do you agree? Does Dave himself, or Darren? Who’s your greatest Viking of all time?

First, the show will start with a discussion of why Ndamukong Suh and the Vikings are in the news. Could the former Pro Bowl player be heading north to join the Purple? There is a report and speculation that he may do so. Is it a wise move for the defense? Would you like to see it? Then, the guys will take a look at Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s first free-agent signing, linebacker Jordan Hicks. Out of all the hype we’ve heard out of Eagan for the OTAs and Mini-Camp, there hasn’t seemed to be a lot about Hicks or the rest of the inside linebackers. Is that encouraging or worrisome? Is Hicks now in a better situation working for Ed Donatell and sitting behind a pretty stout defensive interior? We’ll find out.

Darren Campbell and David Stefano are the Two Old Bloggers. Both started their public commentary on the Vikings two decades ago on various blogs. They now do it via live streams on YouTube and Facebook. We appreciate your team fandom and that you take the time to enjoy it with us.

Here are the themes for the show:

Theme #1 – Suh – a Viking?

Theme #2 – Don’t forget about Jordan Hicks

Theme #3 – Who is the greatest Viking of them all?

Join us for your Minnesota Vikings talk amongst Two Old Bloggers and join the conversation! Fan with us!!! Come join the @Climb_ThePocket ’s & @DailyNorseman’s blogger show with Darren @KickassblogVike and Dave @Luft_Krigare, and enjoy an OUTSTANDING brew from @LakeMonsterBrew.