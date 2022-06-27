Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 27 June 2022

We’re back for the start of a brand new week at your favorite Minnesota Vikings website, folks, and we’re now less than four weeks from Training Camp officially getting underway for the 2022 NFL season! I keep telling you, we’re going to make it there one way or another.

Not much happened over the weekend, and if it had I wouldn’t have gotten around to writing about it anyway because I was attending to family matters. (Not, like, the Urkel show, but actually spending time with family.) Two Old Bloggers gave us a new show for our listening pleasure over the weekend, so check that out when you have some time.

I did mashup songs last week for our media selection, so I’ll go back to yacht rock for this week.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: