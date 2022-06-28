Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 28 June 2022

It’s a new day and a new Open Thread for this Tuesday, ladies and gentlemen, as we get you caught up on what’s happening here at your favorite Minnesota Vikings’ website and allow conversations about pretty much anything you want to flow freely if you’re killing time or whatever the case may be.

Justin Jefferson would, apparently, end up in Detroit if a re-draft of 2020 happened. Fortunately, he’s going to be staying in Minnesota.

Rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah has been tabbed as an offseason standout for the Vikings so far.

Longtime trainer Fred Zamberletti will be honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame this week.

