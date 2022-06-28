 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Vikings Starting 22

All-time #Vikings greats. There are so many to choose from. Who will make the cut and who won’t? Who are you going to disagree with? Then, two months out from the opening day, who will be this year’s starting 22? All on the Real Forno Show from Climbing The Pocket tonight!

By Luft Krigare
We are just a month from training camp and Tyler decided to change things up a bit. On tonight’s show, he will be building an all-time starting 22 comprised entirely of Minnesota Vikings players! There are only two rules

1. They have to have played in a game for the Vikings

2. Use a somewhat traditional starting lineup

Tyler will be using 11 personnel and running a vertical offense for that side of the ball with a 4-3 base on defense.

Then, if we had to select the starting 22 for the Vikings heading into the 2022 season, as of today, who would they be? For this, we’ll start with a traditional 11 formation on the offense and a base 3-4 for the defense.

Strap in and join host Tyler Forness and producer Dave live tonight!

Fan with us!!! Tyler Forness @TheRealForno and Dave Stefano @Luft_Krigare producing this @Climb_ThePocket ’s & @DailyNorseman’s production, on the @RealFornoShow, and enjoying an OUTSTANDING brew from @LakeMonsterBrew.

