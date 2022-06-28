Adrian Peterson to face Le’Veon Bell in celebrity boxing match next month

There was a time when Adrian Peterson and Le’Veon Bell were both in the conversation about who was the best running back in the National Football League. A month from now, they’ll meet in a completely different setting.

Numerous sources are reporting that Peterson and Bell will meet in a celebrity boxing match on 30 July in Los Angeles. The match is a part of an event called “Social Gloves 2,” which is being organized by a YouTuber named Austin McBroom.

We’re way into the upside down, aren’t we, folks?

Peterson, who last played for the Vikings in 2016, has bounced around the league since Minnesota released him after that season. He’s had stops in. . .deep breath. . .New Orleans, Arizona, Washington, Detroit, Tennessee, and Seattle over the past five seasons. Last year, he played in four games, three with the Titans and one with the Seahawks.

He’s currently fifth on the NFL’s all-time rushing yardage list with 14,918, just 82 short of the 15,000-yard mark. He trails Barry Sanders for fourth on the list by 351 yards and might have a chance to get to that mark if a team signs him, but he remains a free agent at the present time.

Bell is also currently a free agent, playing in eight games last season while splitting time between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was considered the best back in the league prior to missing the entire 2018 season in a contract dispute with the Pittsburgh Steelers, moving on to play for the New York Jets and not being anywhere near the same player since.

If you would like to place a wager on this matchup. . .and, honestly, why would you. . .apparently Bell has opened as a slight favorite.

How excited are you to see this one, ladies and gentlemen?