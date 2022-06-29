Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 29 June 2022

We are here, once again, for your hump day edition of the Open Thread here at your favorite Minnesota Vikings website. In case you missed the announcement that I put in the comments of yesterday’s thread, the comments are going to be down from. . .as far as I know. . .5:30 AM Central time to (approximately) 7:00 AM Central time so that the support folks can reticulate some splines and do some other stuff behind the scenes. It could be a bit earlier or could last a bit longer, but to my knowledge that’s the time frame.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

We got the results from our SB Nation Reacts poll and it seems most of you like what the Vikings have done this offseason.

The Real Forno took a look at who he would put on his all-time Minnesota Vikings’ Starting 22.

Adrian Peterson is going to fight Le’Veon Bell in a celebrity boxing match in Los Angeles next month, because of course he is.

Kevin O’Connell was named to this year’s “NFL 40 Under 40” list by Lindsay Jones of The Athletic.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: