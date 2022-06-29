Vikings release more details about this year’s Training Camp

We’ve been waiting for some more details about Training Camp for the Minnesota Vikings, and the team has released some of those details so that we can pass them along to you.

The first practice sessions that will be open to the public will come on Saturday, 30 July, or “Back Together Saturday.” On that day, fans will be able to watch both the morning walk-through and the afternoon practice, and there will also be autograph sessions, giveaways, and more.

In all, the team will have nine padded practice sessions and five unpadded practice sessions open to the public. Four of the five unpadded sessions will be free for everyone to attend, while eight of the nine padded practice sessions will have fees attached. We’ll have a full breakdown of those fees here in a little bit.

The team will also be hosting two joint practice sessions with the San Francisco 49ers on Wednesday and Thursday, 17 and 18 August, leading up to the teams meeting in the second preseason game on Saturday, 20 August. The annual night practice at the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center will be held on Monday, 8 August.

Here are the fees for training camp for each of the sessions.

Premier Practice Dates

Back Together Saturday (30 July): $10 for adults; $5 for children 17 and younger; free for children under 36” tall

Night Practice at TCO Stadium (8 August): $10 for adults; $5 for children 17 and younger; free for children under 36” tall

Other Practices

Padded practices: $5 for adults, free for kids 17 and younger

Unpadded practices: Free for all attendees

Camp will be open from approximately 11:45 AM to 5:30 PM each day, with practices running from around 2:15 PM to 4:30 PM. In addition, the team has announced that autograph sessions for kids 17 and under will return this year, but the schedule for those has not yet been released. Still, it’s pretty cool to see that bit of normalcy return after the past couple of years.

Season ticket holders can start reserving tickets for camp at 10:00 AM Central on Wednesday, 29 June, which is. . .checks calendar. . .approximately 30 minutes from now. Non-season ticket holders can start reserving tickets at 10:00 AM Central on Thursday, 30 June. To make your reservations, go to www.vikings.com/camp and log yourself in.

For more information about this year’s Training Camp, hit the link in the first paragraph there and you can learn a lot more.

According to the team’s website, 4,000 digital tickets will be available to reserve each day, while capacity for the night practice at TCO Stadium is 7,000. So, if you want to get in, get in fast.

Are you planning on making the trek to Eagan for Training Camp this year, folks?