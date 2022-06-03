Minnesota Vikings News and Links: 3 June 2022

Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Friday! Let’s get our weekend started off right and see what’s happened with the Minnesota Vikings since yesterday.

Kevin O’Connell has said that wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette will be out for the remainder of spring practices with a lower leg injury. He was seen at OTAs in a walking boot.

The team also signed veteran DE Jonathan Bullard, and waived DE Kenny Willekes with an injury designation to make room. If Willekes clears waivers, he will go to the team’s injured reserve list.

That does it for the Vikings news, as far as I can see. OTAs end today and the team’s mandatory mini-camp will run from next Tuesday to Thursday. After that, the beloved purple won’t take to the practice field again until Training Camp starts in late July.

