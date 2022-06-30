SB Nation Reacts: Two projection questions about the 2022 Vikings

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Minnesota Vikings fans and fans across the country.

We told you that we were going to be bringing you more SB Nation Reacts questions going forward about our favorite football team, and this time we have not one, but two subjects that we want to ask you about.

The first one is pretty straightforward. . .how many games do you think the Vikings are going to win in 2022? We’ve got four options that I think do a decent job of covering the expected ranges. With a team that went 8-9 last year and now has a new coaching staff in place (while still keeping plenty of talent on board), I think that this team could take a step forward, but your mileage may vary.

The other one is about the Vikings’ all-world receiving tandem of Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen and how many touchdowns you think they’ll combine for this season. Last year, the pair found the end zone 20 times (10 for each receiver) despite Thielen missing four games because of various injuries. Do you think they can combine to reach that mark again, or do you think there are reasons that the two combine for fewer touchdowns in the new offense?

Let us know what you think, folks! The poll will be up for a few days so you can jump in until our widget says everything is closed.

