Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 30 June 2022

It’s the last day of June, which means that we’re officially halfway through 2022. And we’re that much closer to the Minnesota Vikings getting their season started so that we can actually talk about some new and exciting stuff! Again, as I keep saying, we’ll get there eventually. It’s just going to take longer than any of us want.

The only story we had from yesterday was the Vikings announcing some of their events for this year’s Training Camp, like the annual night practice and their joint practices with the 49ers. There will be more details coming and once the team releases those we’ll bring them to you.

