Anthony Barr named finalist for ESPY Humanitarian Award

Anthony Barr has called the Twin Cities home since the Minnesota Vikings selected him in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He has become a huge part of the community during that time, and he could potentially be getting recognized for it on a very big stage.

Barr is one of four finalists for the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award. This award will be given out at the ESPYs, which will take place on 20 July.

Barr has become well known for starting the Raise the Barr Foundation, which helps to support single-parent scholars. That cause is near and dear to Barr’s heart because his mother raised him as a single parent throughout his formative years and was a driving force behind him being as successful as he’s been. He has been a part of numerous other charitable endeavors in the Twin Cities area as well, such as being involved with the Jeremiah Program and Minneapolis Juvenile Detention Center.

Another prominent Twin Cities athlete is among the nominees for the award as well, as Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns has been nominated for the honor. The other two nominees are St. Louis Cardinals’ first baseman Albert Pujols and Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver.

Even if he’s no longer (officially) a member of the team, it would be nice to see Barr recognized for everything that he’s done in the Twin Cities area during the time he’s been with the Vikings. That’s not to say that the other nominees for the award aren’t equally worthy or haven’t made big contributions to their communities. . .there really aren’t any losers when it comes to awards like these. . .but Barr really has been a fixture in the Twin Cities for about a decade now and has done quite a bit.

Congratulations to Anthony Barr on his nomination for the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award, and best of luck to him in the hopes that he will be named the winner.