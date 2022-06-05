Churning & Burning

The Minnesota Vikings have completed another week of OTA’s with one more to go. The injury bug has started to show up and it has directly led to some roster churning and burning of previous depth chart rankings. A couple of players were released, including AJ Rose [a.k.a. AXL] and breakout hopeful Kenny Willekes. The Vikings reached out and looked to add to the wide receiver room to beef it up. They first attempted to re-sign Dede Westbrook, but he failed to return the call after his workout, so they scooped up former Chiefs and Dolphins pass catcher, Albert Wilson. Then to replace Willekes, they selected journeyman defensive lineman, Jonathan Bullard.

First, another look at how the offense can improve. Beefing up the WR room makes for more competition, but comes when Ihmir Smith-Marsette and KJ Osborn get dinged up. A quick look at finishes in the rankings, and what Kevin O’Connell even as a rookie head coach can do to turn those outcomes into a top 10 offense.

