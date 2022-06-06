Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 6 June 2022

It’s the start of a new week, ladies and gentlemen! Of course, that means we have to go through another Monday, which always kind of stinks, but you don’t get to next weekend without going through Monday first.

Deep, I know.

Since our last Open Thread, we’ve learned that Brian O’Neill is, in fact, one of the NFL’s most underrated players. We knew that already. . .well, I think we did anyway.

Two Old Bloggers are, apparently, churning and burning. They make some sort of an ointment for that, I think.

Second-round pick Ed Ingram is, reportedly, not close to signing his rookie deal with our Minnesota Vikings. Why? Who knows.

The team’s mandatory mini-camp is on Tuesday and Wednesday this week. It was supposed to go until Thursday but the team has decided to cut it short for whatever reason.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: